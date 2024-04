The Mets designated Jay for assignment Wednesday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Jay reached the majors for the first time earlier this month and gave up one earned run over four innings between his two relief appearances before being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse over the weekend. The 29-year-old lefty will now lose out on his spot on the 40-man roster after being DFA'd, though he'll stick around in the organization if he goes unclaimed off waivers.