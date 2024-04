Jay cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Jay allowed one earned run in four innings during his first career stint in the majors, and he will officially remain within the organization but no longer hold a spot on the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old southpaw has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings in Triple-A this season, and he could re-earn a roster spot if he continues to find success in the minors.