Reds' Tyler Jay: Traded to Reds
Jay was traded from the Twins organization to the Reds, in exchange for cash considerations, Redsminorleagues.com reports.
Jay has suffered neck and shoulder injuries since becoming a pro. He was a 2015 first-round pick from the University of Illinois after being a minor-league closer.
