Mets' Tyler Pill: Sent down to minors
Pill was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Brandon Nimmo (chest) was activated in a corresponding move. Pill's latest stint with the big club was similar to his prior two, as he had a decent outing following by a poor one. For the season, the 27-year-old has a 5.32 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 22 innings with the Mets. He figures to be back eventually, but it's hard to imagine Pill being tasked with anything besides mop-up duty.
