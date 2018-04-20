Diamondbacks' Tyler Pill: Shipped to Dodgers
Pill was sent to the Dodgers for cash considerations Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pill reached the major leagues for the first time last season, throwing 22 innings for the Mets. He recorded a 5.32 ERA, walking 10.1 percent of batters while striking out just 16.2 percent.
