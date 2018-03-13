Pill (elbow) recorded an out and failed to give up a run on one walk while striking out a batter Monday against the Rockies.

Pill made his first spring training appearance after undergoing elbow surgery back in August of 2017. Although he made his major-league debut last season with the Mets, he's likely a long shot to make the Opening Day roster. Pill figures to start the season somewhere in the upper minors where he'll have little value to fantasy owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories