Diamondbacks' Tyler Pill: Returns to action
Pill (elbow) recorded an out and failed to give up a run on one walk while striking out a batter Monday against the Rockies.
Pill made his first spring training appearance after undergoing elbow surgery back in August of 2017. Although he made his major-league debut last season with the Mets, he's likely a long shot to make the Opening Day roster. Pill figures to start the season somewhere in the upper minors where he'll have little value to fantasy owners.
