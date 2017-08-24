Pill underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery Wednesday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Pill was placed on the minor-league disabled list at the beginning on this month, and will spend the rest of the 2017 campaign on the shelf after undergoing elbow surgery Wednesday. During seven games with the Mets this year, the right-hander compiled a 5.32 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 22 innings.