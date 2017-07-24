Mets' Tyler Pill: Returns to New York
Pill was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
With Zack Wheeler (arm) being placed on the disabled list, the Mets needed a fresh arm to slot into the starting rotation. It's unclear if that will be Pill, but at the very least, he'll stick around to give the Mets a long-relief option out of the bullpen. In three starts and two relief appearances in the majors this year, the 27-year-old holds a 5.00 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.
