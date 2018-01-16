Diamondbacks' Tyler Pill: Inks minors pact with Arizona
The Diamondbacks signed Pill (elbow) to a minor-league contract Monday.
Arizona has already assigned Pill to its Triple-A affiliate at Reno, so it doesn't sound like the 27-year-old will work out with the big club during spring training. Pill, who made seven appearances (three starts) with the Mets last season when a rash of injuries hit the team's pitching staff, finished with a 5.32 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 22 innings. He'll likely function as starting depth in the upper minors for the Diamondbacks, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot puts him low in the organizational pecking order for a potential look in the big-league rotation.
More News
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...