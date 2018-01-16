The Diamondbacks signed Pill (elbow) to a minor-league contract Monday.

Arizona has already assigned Pill to its Triple-A affiliate at Reno, so it doesn't sound like the 27-year-old will work out with the big club during spring training. Pill, who made seven appearances (three starts) with the Mets last season when a rash of injuries hit the team's pitching staff, finished with a 5.32 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 22 innings. He'll likely function as starting depth in the upper minors for the Diamondbacks, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot puts him low in the organizational pecking order for a potential look in the big-league rotation.