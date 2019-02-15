Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Expects to return this season

Cespedes (heel) believes he will return at some point this season, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets have been vague about the outfielder's timeline, and he remains somewhat vague as well, stating that he doesn't know if he'll be back for one month or three months. He doesn't intend to return until he's 100 percent healthy after playing a total of just 119 games over the last two seasons. Cespedes will start throwing next week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports, though he doesn't know when he'll return to hitting.