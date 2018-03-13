Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Out with wrist soreness
Cespedes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with a sore right wrist, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The injury isn't expected to be serious, and Cespedes is considered day-to-day. It's not great to see a player with his injury history removed from the lineup, and he's already battled hamstring and shoulder issues this spring, but this particular injury seems unlikely to have a major impact on his readiness for Opening Day.
