The Mets acquired Ramirez from the White Sox on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Ramirez was designated for assignment by the White Sox last week and has now found a new home. The 28-year-old holds a 3.99 ERA and 128:69 K:BB across 124 innings over parts of four seasons in the majors. Ramirez does not have options remaining, so he'll need to make the Mets' Opening Day roster or risk going through the waiver process again.