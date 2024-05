The Mets claimed Ramirez off waivers from the Orioles on Monday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The Mets booted Ramirez from their 40-man roster and then traded him to the Orioles last month, but he's now back in the organization to give them a fresh relief arm. Ramirez holds an 8.74 ERA over eight relief appearances this season between the Mets and Orioles.