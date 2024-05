The Dodgers acquired Ramirez from the Mets on Monday for cash consideration, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez continues to bounce around, as he'll join his third organization since April following two stints with the Mets and one with the Orioles. He's out of options, so the reliever must join the Dodgers' active roster. He's allowed 11 runs over 14.1 relief innings in the majors this season.