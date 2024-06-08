Ramirez recorded his first save of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Yankees, giving up one unearned run on one hit in the 11th inning. He struck out two.

The journeyman right-hander is already on his third team of 2024, but with Evan Phillips having thrown 31 pitches the night before and both Daniel Hudson and Blake Treinen having been deployed earlier in Friday's contest, Ramirez got the call in a high-leverage spot and delivered. He did allow the phantom runner to score on a one-out single by Aaron Judge, but Ramirez then struck out Giancarlo Stanton before Anthony Rizzo popped out to end the game. In nine innings for the Dodgers, the 29-year-old has a solid 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB, but he's highly unlikely to become a regular part of the late-inning mix.