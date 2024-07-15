Ramirez (0-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out one batter against Detroit on Sunday. He was charged with a blown save and a loss.

Ramirez was called upon to hold a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning and allowed the Tigers to end their first half with a walk-off win. He pitched in all three games against Detroit during the weekend series and took two losses. Ramirez has blown two of his three save chances this season and owns a 4.68 ERA through 42.1 innings. Evan Phillips received Sunday off after blowing a save Saturday.