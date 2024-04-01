Ramirez's suspension was reduced from three games to two games Monday following an appeal, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez was given the suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Rhys Hoskins in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. The reliever will begin serving the suspension in Monday's series opener with the Tigers.
