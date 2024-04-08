Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Ramirez has been blasted for seven earned runs over 5.1 innings for the Mets this season. Cole Sulser will absorb his spot in the bullpen.
