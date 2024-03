Ramirez will begin the season in the Mets' bullpen, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

After a strong spring, the 28-year-old claimed the last spot in the bullpen when Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder) was placed on the IL to begin the season. The Mets will be Ramirez's fifth big-league team in five seasons, and his 4.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 67:37 K:BB over 75.2 innings since 2022 don't suggest he's a candidate for high-leverage work.