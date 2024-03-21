Ramirez's impressive spring has him in the running for the final spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Picked up from the White Sox in December, Ramirez has posted a 0.00 ERA over eight Grapefruit League innings with an 8:1 K:BB, and his power sinker has caught the attention of scouts. The 28-year-old right-hander's main competition for the last spot in the bullpen appears to be Michael Tonkin, but both pitchers could survive final cuts if Sean Red-Foley (arm) needs an IL stint to begin the season. Phil Bickford and Shintaro Fujinami are also in the mix for those relief jobs, but the latter has minor-league options remaining and the former hasn't been as sharp in camp as either Ramirez or Tonkin.