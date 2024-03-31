Ramirez received a three-game suspension Sunday for throwing intentionally at Rhys Hoskins on Saturday, but the right-hander will remain available as he appeals the ban, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The suspension hardly comes as a surprise after Ramirez was ejected Saturday for throwing behind Hoskins, which stemmed from a benches-clearing incident Friday after Hoskins slid late into Jeff McNeil at second base. Ramirez will be available to pitch until the appeals process plays out.