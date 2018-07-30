Mets' Zack Wheeler: Six scoreless innings in win over Pirates

Wheeler (5-6) tossed six shutout innings to earn the win Sunday against the Pirates, allowing five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Wheeler pumped in 70 percent of his pitches for strikes as he dominated hitters and scattered baserunners to great effect. He likely could have continued beyond the 89 pitches he needed to complete six frames, but the club elected to turn to the bullpen in a low-scoring affair. Wheeler's strong outing gives him back-to-back quality starts since the All-Star break, with a pair of wins and a 10:2 K:BB to boot. He'll look to continue his recent success next weekend against the Braves.