Sano (knee) will host a workout for scouts Feb. 7, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.
Sano entered free agency in November after the Twins declined his option for the 2023 season. That decision came as little surprise after he managed only 71 plate appearances due to a lingering knee issue in 2022. However, he had posted an OPS of at least .750 in three consecutive prior campaigns, so it's possible he could get a small deal and earn some plate appearances at designated hitter for a club if he proves healthy.