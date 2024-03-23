The White Sox released Moustakas on Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Moustakas joined the White Sox on a minor-league contract Feb. 14 after spending 2023 with both the Rockies and Angels. He didn't show much production during spring training as he slashed .195/.283/.317 with one home home run and two RBI over 41 at bats. Moustakas will look to catch onto another team's roster should he clear waivers.