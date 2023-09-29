Moustakas is out of the lineup Friday versus the Athletics.
Michael Stefanic will start at third base and Brandon Drury will serve as the Angels' designated hitter with left-hander Ken Waldichuk toeing the slab for Oakland. Moustakas has posted a weak .542 OPS against southpaws this season.
