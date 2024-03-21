Moustakas is competing with Gavin Sheets for the final roster spot with the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moustakas isn't currently on the 40-man roster, and he hasn't made much of a case to stick with the team with his play. Across 41 plate appearances in the Cactus League, he's struck out 29.3 percent of the time and has only two extra-base hits. Even so, he could be on the right side of the competition, as Sheets has one minor-league option remaining.