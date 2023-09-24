The Angels reinstated Moustakas (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Moustakas landed on the IL with a strained left forearm on Sept. 15, and he'll return from injury just in time to replace C.J. Cron (back), who went on the injured list Sunday. Moustakas was 9-for-35 with three RBI and a run scored since Sept. 1 before getting injured.