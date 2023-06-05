Washington is expected to designate Machado for assignment in the near future, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals are off until Tuesday, so the team may wait another day before making the transaction official and adding a player to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster in a corresponding move. The right-hander has struggled mightily over his 14 relief appearances for Washington in 2023, pitching to an 8.47 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 17 innings.