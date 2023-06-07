Machado cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
While he no longer occupies a spot on the 40-man roster, Machado will remain in the Nationals organization. He's posted an 8.47 ERA at the major-league level this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Officially DFA'd•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Set to lose roster spot•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Reassigned to MiLB camp•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Flashed heat in WBC•
-
Nationals' Andres Machado: Outrighted to Triple-A•