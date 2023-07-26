Machado had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Machado will last appeared in a major-league contest in early June, but he will now return to the big-league bullpen. The right-hander owns an inflated 8.47 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 17 innings in 14 appearances with Washington this season. In order to make room for Machado on the 40-man roster, Victor Robles (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list while Amos Willingham was optioned to Triple-A to open a big-league spot.