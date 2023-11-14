Machado was released by the Nationals on Tuesday.
Machado apparently has a deal lined up with a team in Japan. He posted a 5.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB over 50 innings of relief with Washington in 2023.
