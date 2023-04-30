The Nationals selected the contract of Machado from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
Machado gives the Nationals a fresh arm in the bullpen and has pitched solidly in the International League with a 2.92 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 12.1 innings forged over 10 appearances. He should be an option in the middle innings for the Nationals while with the club.
