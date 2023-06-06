The Nationals designated Machado for assignment Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Machado was expected to lose his spot on the Nats' 40-man roster, and the promotion of Jordan Weems on Tuesday will officially force Machado off the team. The 30-year-old reliever hasn't found much success in the majors this season with an 8.47 ERA and 1.76 WHIP. However, he's performed much better in Triple-A which gives him a good chance at latching on with another organization.