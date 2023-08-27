Rutherford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Rutherford is on the bench for the fourth straight game and has seemingly lost hold of a strong-side platoon role while the Nationals have recently added Carter Kieboom and Jacob Young from the minor-league ranks. Since his call-up from Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 4, Rutherford has slashed .182/.206/.182 over 34 plate appearances.