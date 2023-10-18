Rutherford cleared outright assignment waivers Wednesday and elected to become a free agent, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutherford made just 36 plate appearances in the majors this season, recording six hits and two RBI in the process. However, he slashed .336/.393/.571 with 12 homers across 313 plate appearances between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. His impressive minor-league stats will likely draw interest from teams searching for organizational outfield depth.