The Nationals recalled Rutherford from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old outfielder will get another look at the major-league level as Travis Blankenhorn heads to the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis. Rutherford has batted just .182 with a .388 OPS and 10 strikeouts in 34 plate appearances this season with Washington.