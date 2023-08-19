Rutherford isn't in Washington's lineup Saturday against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Southpaw Cristopher Sanchez will begin Saturday's game on the mound, so the lefty-hitting Rutherford will start off on the bench. Stone Garrett, Alex Call and Lane Thomas will start in the outfield from left to right.
