Rutherford is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Yankees.
Jake Alu will start in left field as Ildemaro Vargas handles second base. Carter Kieboom is at third. Rutherford went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Nationals' loss to New York on Wednesday and is batting just .182 with a .388 OPS across his first 34 major-league plate appearances.
More News
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: On bench Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Sits versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Breaks out with three hits•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Out against lefty•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Idle versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Blake Rutherford: Out against lefty•