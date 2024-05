House has five homers in his last 11 games at Double-A Harrisburg and is slashing .268/.364/.500 in 30 games this season.

The 20-year-old third baseman is hitting .342 with six strikeouts and five walks over that 11-game heater. House is showing as good of a combination of power, patience and contact as could have reasonably been expected, given his youth, and he remains a good bet to be the Nationals' third baseman of the future.