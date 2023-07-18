House was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
House dropped off a lot of top-100 prospect lists following a somewhat underwhelming showing in Low-A ball last year, but he broke through to High-A Wilmington last month and is now making a swift leap to the Nationals' Double-A affiliate. The 20-year-old third baseman carries a shiny .304/.369/.512 overall minor-league batting line through 226 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Brady House: Two hits in High-A debut•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Strong start to campaign•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Moving to third base•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Ruled out for 2022•
-
Nationals' Brady House: May not return this season•
-
Nationals' Brady House: Shut down to manage workload•