House was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

House dropped off a lot of top-100 prospect lists following a somewhat underwhelming showing in Low-A ball last year, but he broke through to High-A Wilmington last month and is now making a swift leap to the Nationals' Double-A affiliate. The 20-year-old third baseman carries a shiny .304/.369/.512 overall minor-league batting line through 226 plate appearances this season.