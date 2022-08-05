House (back) may not return to game action until fall instructs, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Nationals hope to get House back before the end of the minor-league season, but that is not a given. The No. 11 overall pick in last year's draft, House hit .386/.463/.529 with two home runs in his first 16 games of the season at Single-A and he hit .208/.283/.274 with one home run over his next 29 games. This back issue may have been a big reason for his struggles after getting off to such a great start.
