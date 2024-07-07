The Nationals promoted House from Double-A Harrisburg to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

House will get his first taste of the Triple-A level and should take over as Rochester's everyday third baseman after the Nationals called up Trey Lipscomb on Saturday to replace Nick Senzel -- who was designated for assignment -- as their primary option at the hot corner. Though the 21-year-old may not get a call to the majors before the season ends, House is likely viewed as the organization's long-term answer at third base over Lipscomb, who lacks the ideal power-hitting profile for the position. House, meanwhile, hit a modest .234 over his 306 plate appearances with Harrisburg, but he showcased plenty of pop (13 home runs, .189 ISO) while striking out at a manageable 24.5 percent clip.