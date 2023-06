House went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored Saturday in his first game for High-A Wilmington.

The 20-year-old earned a promotion by slashing .280/.352/.476 through 37 games at Single-A Fredericksburg, improving both his strikeout and walks rates from the year before at the same level. House is a key part of the Nationals' rebuild, and while he isn't being fast-tracked to the majors, the 2021 first-round pick could start knocking on the door late in 2024 if he stays healthy.