Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts game-winning homer against Cubs
Harper went 1-for-1 with three walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in a 6-5 win over the Cubs during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
As is Cubs manager Joe Maddon's tendency, Harper got worked around for most of the night, but the one time he got a hittable pitch he made no mistake, crushing his 32nd homer of the year to straightaway center field off lefty Justin Wilson in the seventh inning and providing what proved to be the winning runs. Harper's now got a .329/.448/.594 slash line through 46 games since the All-Star break, pushing his OPS on the year up to .899.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: On base four times•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Hero in ninth and 10th innings•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Out of lineup, battling minor illness•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Big game off bench against Mets•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...