Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts game-winning homer against Cubs

Harper went 1-for-1 with three walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in a 6-5 win over the Cubs during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

As is Cubs manager Joe Maddon's tendency, Harper got worked around for most of the night, but the one time he got a hittable pitch he made no mistake, crushing his 32nd homer of the year to straightaway center field off lefty Justin Wilson in the seventh inning and providing what proved to be the winning runs. Harper's now got a .329/.448/.594 slash line through 46 games since the All-Star break, pushing his OPS on the year up to .899.