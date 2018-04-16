Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches seventh homer Sunday

Harper went 1-for-2 with three walks and a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Tyler Anderson gave him one hittable pitch in the first inning, and the Rockies were careful not to make that mistake again for the rest of the game. Harper leads the majors with seven homers through 16 games, and his 14 RBI and 15 runs are even more impressive considering how often he's been pitched around -- he also leads MLB with 20 free passes.