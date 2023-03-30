site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Chad Kuhl: Contract selected
The Nationals selected Kuhl's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday.
Kuhl is set to serve as the club's fifth start to open the season, although he's no lock to remain in the role for long. He posted a 5.72 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 137 innings for the Rockies last season.
