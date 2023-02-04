Kuhl (triceps) signed with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Kuhl produced passable ERAs between 4.20 and 4.82 for five straight seasons in Pittsburgh between 2016 and 2021, but his ERA spiked up to 5.72 last season following a move to Colorado. The 30-year-old could have a path to a rotation spot should he recapture his previous form, though he'll also have to prove he's recovered from the right triceps strain which sent him to the injured list at the tail end of last season.