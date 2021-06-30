Hudson (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session in Washington on Wednesday, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
Hudson had been limited to playing catch off flat ground since beginning a throwing program last week, so the bullpen session represents a step forward in the recovery process for the right-hander. Because he's been on the shelf since June 12 with elbow inflammation, Hudson will likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Plays catch again•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Playing catch•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Expected to throw soon•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: No long-term concerns•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: To IL with elbow inflammation•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Blows save but gets win Wednesday•