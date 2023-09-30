Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

Smith's 12th long ball of the season gave the Nationals a 7-6 lead in the sixth inning before the team tacked on three more runs in the seventh. Despite having avoided a trip to the injured list and having been locked into a near-everyday role throughout the season, Smith's overall production has been modest at best. He'll take a .253 average to go with 56 runs, 46 RBI and one stolen base into the Nationals' final two games of the season.