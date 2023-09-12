Smith went 2-for-4 with one double and a solo home run in Monday's win over the Pirates.
Smith clobbered his eighth home run in the sixth to tack on an insurance run for the Nationals, then added a double in the eighth for his third multi-hit effort in six games. Since the start of September, Smith has hit .346 with three doubles and two homers in 26 at-bats.
